Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,522 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $58.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.78. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $92.99.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

