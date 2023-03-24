CoinField Coin (CFC) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. CoinField Coin has a market capitalization of $73.68 million and approximately $2,517.54 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinField Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin was first traded on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

CoinField Coin's official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

