Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $71.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

