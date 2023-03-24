Colorado Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $237.35 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.62.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

