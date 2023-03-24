Colorado Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 5.1% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 75,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 49,911 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $31.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.98.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

