Colorado Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises about 2.2% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,604,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 328.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 42,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,121,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.78. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $73.86 and a 52 week high of $99.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

