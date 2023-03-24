Colorado Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,356 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.4% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 54,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 92,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $33.60 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.12.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

