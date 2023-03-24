Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,504 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $35.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11. The stock has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

