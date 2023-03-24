Comparing Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) and Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Harmonic and Airspan Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic 0 0 6 0 3.00 Airspan Networks 0 2 0 0 2.00

Harmonic currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 39.38%. Airspan Networks has a consensus target price of $4.92, indicating a potential upside of 507.00%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than Harmonic.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic $624.96 million 2.51 $28.18 million $0.26 54.27 Airspan Networks $167.26 million 0.36 -$85.38 million ($1.17) -0.69

This table compares Harmonic and Airspan Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Harmonic has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks. Airspan Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmonic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Harmonic has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harmonic and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic 4.51% 12.23% 5.26% Airspan Networks -51.05% N/A -60.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Harmonic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Harmonic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harmonic beats Airspan Networks on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies. The Cable Access segment offers solutions to cable operators. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Airspan Networks

(Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

