Comparing Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) & Largo (NYSE:LGO)

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) and Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Centrus Energy and Largo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 17.77% -53.40% 8.99% Largo -0.93% 0.30% 0.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of Centrus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Largo shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Centrus Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Largo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $293.80 million 1.56 $52.20 million $3.38 9.27 Largo $229.25 million 1.32 -$1.45 million ($0.03) -158.00

This table compares Centrus Energy and Largo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Centrus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Largo. Largo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centrus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Centrus Energy and Largo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Largo 0 1 2 0 2.67

Largo has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 216.46%. Given Largo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Largo is more favorable than Centrus Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Centrus Energy has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Largo has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Largo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world. The company was founded in October 1992 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Largo

(Get Rating)

Largo Inc. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.