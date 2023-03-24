Comparing QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) & Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Banner pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QCR pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banner has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Banner is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Banner has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QCR has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner 0 0 3 0 3.00 QCR 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Banner and QCR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Banner presently has a consensus price target of $67.60, suggesting a potential upside of 27.62%. QCR has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.76%. Given QCR’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QCR is more favorable than Banner.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Banner shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of QCR shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Banner shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of QCR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Banner and QCR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner 30.16% 13.25% 1.20% QCR 26.54% 15.73% 1.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banner and QCR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner $647.82 million 2.80 $195.38 million $5.67 9.34 QCR $373.30 million 1.94 $99.07 million $5.88 7.34

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than QCR. QCR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banner beats QCR on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banner

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co., Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co., Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co. The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services. The All Other segment includes the operations of all other consolidated subsidiaries and defined operating segments that fall below the segment reporting thresholds. The company was founded by Douglas M. Hultquist and Michael A. Bauer in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, IL.

