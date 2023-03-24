Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. Acquires 5,092 Shares

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $91,503.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,942,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,735,242.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

CODI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. 19,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $25.94.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently -416.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 500,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 31,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CODI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

