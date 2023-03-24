Conflux (CFX) Market Capitalization Reaches $897.05 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $897.05 million and approximately $367.47 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,656,947,026 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,656,797,041.5817833 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.36945719 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $437,963,854.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

