Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 150,383 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 16,363.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,383 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $82,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $6,286,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $448.83. The stock had a trading volume of 266,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,364. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $457.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.54. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.93 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

