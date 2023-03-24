Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 290,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,150,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.08% of Intuitive Surgical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.3 %

ISRG stock traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,385. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.19. The company has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

