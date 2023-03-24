Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 3,532 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.13% of Tractor Supply worth $32,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.54. 189,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,178. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.73. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

