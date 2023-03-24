Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.42% of Dover worth $79,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 308.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.02. 103,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $162.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.36 and a 200 day moving average of $137.34. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

