Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,660 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.42% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $134,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD traded down $13.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,437.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,748. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,505.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,387.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,609.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.53 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

