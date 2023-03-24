Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems makes up 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $110,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $25.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $485.25. The company had a trading volume of 102,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,887. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $5,135,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,331,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $5,135,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,331,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,861,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,605 shares of company stock valued at $45,013,975 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.