Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $177.62 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 572,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,087 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up 1.8% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $177,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.42. 51,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

