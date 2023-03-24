Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $53.92 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,508 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $53,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after buying an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,581,000 after buying an additional 244,958 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 79.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after buying an additional 214,243 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW stock traded down $11.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $429.22. 228,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,878. The company has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a PE ratio of 275.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $442.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.47. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $601.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

