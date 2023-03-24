Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $92.91 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,774 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.52% of Sun Communities worth $92,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUI. StockNews.com raised Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.44. The stock had a trading volume of 141,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,151. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $193.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

