Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 3,128 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Pool comprises approximately 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.91% of Pool worth $107,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pool by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,428,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Pool by 6.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 587,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,041,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Pool by 4.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 553,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,014,000 after buying an additional 25,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Pool by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 552,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,911,000 after buying an additional 39,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.46. 114,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,324. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $473.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.53 and a 200 day moving average of $335.07.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.09.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.