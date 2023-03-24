Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325,336 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.46% of Raymond James worth $105,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RJF stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.12. The stock had a trading volume of 557,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,507. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.35. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

