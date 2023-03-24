Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,765,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100,114 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.72% of Trimble worth $89,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $965,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,637,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Trimble by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.63. 297,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,116. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.27. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $74.87.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James cut Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

