Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,126.60

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2,126.60 and traded as high as C$2,383.57. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,352.57, with a volume of 24,071 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,250.00 to C$2,650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,487.50.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2,335.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$2,128.39.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.