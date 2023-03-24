Contrasting Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) & Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Safestore has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safestore 0 0 2 0 3.00 Global Net Lease 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Safestore and Global Net Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.

Global Net Lease has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.12%. Given Global Net Lease’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Safestore.

Profitability

This table compares Safestore and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safestore N/A N/A N/A Global Net Lease 3.17% 0.79% 0.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safestore and Global Net Lease’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Net Lease $378.86 million 3.23 $12.02 million ($0.09) -131.11

Global Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Summary

Global Net Lease beats Safestore on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise. It operates based on geographical areas namely the United Kingdom, France, and Spain. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

