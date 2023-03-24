Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Increases Dividend to $0.82 Per Share

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Copa Trading Down 0.1 %

Copa stock opened at $88.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.69. Copa has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copa will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Copa by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copa by 96.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

CPA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.