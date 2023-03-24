Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 896,279 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up about 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.41% of Copart worth $119,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Copart by 1,212.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Copart by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $70.38. 341,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,965. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $72.14. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.36.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

