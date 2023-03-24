Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target Raised to C$6.25

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPLF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CPLF traded down C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$4.82. 11,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,459. The firm has a market capitalization of C$338.75 million and a P/E ratio of -13.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.35. Copperleaf Technologies has a 1-year low of C$3.23 and a 1-year high of C$16.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

