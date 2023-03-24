Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 11.1% Lower This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $11.32 or 0.00040316 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.24 billion and approximately $149.66 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00061099 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018042 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.