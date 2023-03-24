Country Trust Bank Cuts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Country Trust Bank decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $33,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.20. The stock had a trading volume of 890,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,560. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,073,098 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

