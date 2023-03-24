Country Trust Bank Has $35.05 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,086,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,086 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.61% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $35,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,013 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 191.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,563,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,760 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $22,532,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 130.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,359,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after acquiring an additional 769,878 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $12,676,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FPE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.32. 1,056,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,168. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

