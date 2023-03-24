Country Trust Bank Purchases 81 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Country Trust Bank boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned 0.08% of American Water Works worth $22,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $55,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

AWK stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.05. The stock had a trading volume of 193,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,314. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $173.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

