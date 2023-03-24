Country Trust Bank Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 892.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,703 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,497,077. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.07. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

