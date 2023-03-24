Country Trust Bank Reduces Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Markel accounts for 1.4% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $47,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Markel by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Markel by 181.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel stock traded down $8.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,208.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,349. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,334.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,267.92.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

