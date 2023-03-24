Country Trust Bank Sells 5,282 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Country Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,391 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.2% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $40,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of COP traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.95.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

