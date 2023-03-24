Country Trust Bank Trims Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $25,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 63,515.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 40,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,001,839.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Up 0.1 %

EQIX traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $667.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,457. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 86.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $708.46 and its 200-day moving average is $653.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 177.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.28.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

