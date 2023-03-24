Country Trust Bank Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Country Trust Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $238.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $296.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

