Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 44.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 453,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,658,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,725,000 after purchasing an additional 160,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 2.6 %

CUZ stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. 2,007,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,256. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.32%.

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

