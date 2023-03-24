CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of CPSH opened at $2.65 on Monday. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at $67,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

