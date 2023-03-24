Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $81.27 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001353 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003554 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000765 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 483,240,950 coins and its circulating supply is 212,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:*”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal’s completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”*Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.