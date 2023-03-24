Crew Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 1,138 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,755,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,670. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

