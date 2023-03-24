Crew Capital Management Ltd. Buys New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $2,576,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.92.
BlackRock Stock Down 1.8 %
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company's stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.
