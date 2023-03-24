Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $2.31 Million Position in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. GraniteShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 3.3% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,610,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 73.9% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period.

GraniteShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BAR traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 613,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,671. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69.

GraniteShares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

