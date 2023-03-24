Crew Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,167,000 after purchasing an additional 583,608 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,469,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 360,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. 857,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,288. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

