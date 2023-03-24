Crew Capital Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

