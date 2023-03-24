Critical Comparison: CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CompoSecure and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $378.48 million 1.51 $18.66 million $1.00 7.35 Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.82 $65.56 million $2.64 6.53

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CompoSecure. Greystone Housing Impact Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompoSecure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure 4.83% -2.49% 14.88% Greystone Housing Impact Investors 80.87% 20.19% 4.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares CompoSecure and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for CompoSecure and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 0 4 0 3.00 Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00

CompoSecure presently has a consensus price target of $13.40, indicating a potential upside of 82.31%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.46%. Given CompoSecure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than Greystone Housing Impact Investors.

Volatility and Risk

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of CompoSecure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CompoSecure beats Greystone Housing Impact Investors on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment consists of the operations

