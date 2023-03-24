Cronos Price Tops $0.0702 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0702 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $13.22 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cronos has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00062131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00041331 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018355 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001363 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

