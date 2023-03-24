CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.10

CrowdGather, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.13. CrowdGather shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 1,180 shares traded.
CrowdGather Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.
About CrowdGather
CrowdGather, Inc, a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences.
