CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.10

CrowdGather, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.13. CrowdGather shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 1,180 shares traded.

CrowdGather Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

About CrowdGather

(Get Rating)

CrowdGather, Inc, a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdGather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdGather and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.